Dehradun: Nine Indian Army personnel are still missing in the devastating flash flood in the Kheer Ganga river that led to large-scale destruction in Dharali village, 4 kilometres from Harsil on the Gangotri highway and also struck the army camp in the area, said officials. Rescue operation underway following landslide and flash floods triggered by a cloudburst near Dharali of Uttarkashi district (@adgpi)

Lt Col Manish Shrivastava PRO (Defence) Dehradun said two army personnel who were missing after the flash flood have been traced and rescued. “Despite being cut off and unit base adversely affected and 9 personnel feared missing, the team continues to operate with unwavering determination,” he said.

He said Col Harshvardhan, commanding officer of 14th Battalion Rajputana Rifles, was personally leading 150 personnel in critical rescue and relief operations in the wake of the devastating mudslide at Kheer Gad, Dharali.

“Torrential rain and collapsed connectivity hasn’t deterred their resolve to safeguard every civilian. Their grit under extreme adversity reflects the true spirit of the Indian Army, resilient, selfless and always ready to serve the Nation. In the meantime, additional columns are being moved to be pressed into rescue operations”, he added.

Earlier in the evening, Brigadier Mandeep Dhillon, Brigade Commander, IBEX Brigade said “Rescue operations are underway. We reached the site within ten minutes as our unit in Harsil Camp is nearby. Those who are injured are receiving treatment. Unfortunately, the mudslide and cloud burst also struck the Indian Army camp and portions of our rescue columns. Despite the same, the Indian army is resolute in its endeavour to carry out the rescue operations and assist the local populace”, he said