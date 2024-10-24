9 contests take shape, diverse mix of candidates in fray

The Uttar Pradesh assembly bypolls will feature contests for nine assembly seats with a diverse mix of candidates in the arena. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s cousin and former MP Tej Pratap Yadav has been declared the party candidate from Karhal, a stronghold of the Yadavs. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The Samajwadi Party and Bharatiya Janata Party candidates are face to face on most of the seats, though other players like the Bahujan Samaj Party and Azad Samaj Party are also in the fray.

Karhal: Prestige battle for SP’s premier family in Yadav stronghold

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s cousin and former MP Tej Pratap Yadav has been declared the party candidate from Karhal, a stronghold of the Yadavs.

The BJP has declared Anujesh Yadav as its candidate. He was said to be a relative of SP MP from Azamgarh Dharmendra Yadav. However, Dharmendra Yadav had earlier issued a clarification and said that he has no relation with Anujesh. Akhilesh Yadav had won the Karhal assembly seat in 2022, polling 60.12% votes. The seat fell vacant in June after Akhilesh Yadav was elected MP from Kannauj.

Sisamau (Kanpur):Wife in arena after Solanki’s disqualification

The SP named Naseem Siddiqui as its candidate from Sisamau in Kanpur Nagar. She is the wife of disqualified SP MLA Irfan Solanki, who had won the seat, polling 50.68% votes in 2022.

The seat fell vacant after Solanki was disqualified post his conviction in a criminal case. The BJP has named Suresh Awasthi who earlier contested from Sisamau in 2017 and from Arya Nagar in 2022 but could not win.

Katehri (Ambedkarnagar): BJP fields ex-minister against MP’s spouse

The Akhilesh Yadav- led party has announced Shobhawati Verma as its candidate from Katehri. She is the wife of SP MP from Ambedkarnagar Lalji Verma, who had won the Katehri assembly seat in 2022, polling 37.78% votes. The seat fell vacant after Lalji Verma was elected to the Lok Sabha. The BJP has fielded Dharmraj Nishad, a three-time former MLA and former minister in the BSP government. He had switched over to the BJP in 2022 but could not win.

Phulpur: Second chance for SP candidate

The SP has fielded Mohd Mustafa Siddiqui in Phulpur. The BJP’s Praveen Patel had won the seat in the 2022 U.P. assembly polls, polling 42% votes. The seat had fallen vacant after Praveen Patel won the Phulpur Lok Sabha seat. This time, BJP has fielded former Karchana MLA Deepak Patel, the son of former MP Kesri Devi Patel.

Kundarki (Moradabad): BJP reposes faith in Ramdev Thakur again

Though the Samajwadi Party has not named its candidate officially, it has been learnt that former MLA Haji Mohd Rizwan has been given form A and B for filing his nomination. However, a formal announcement is awaited. The BJP has once again shown confidence in Ramveer Thakur, who had contested twice earlier but failed to win.

Majhawan (Mirzapur): BJP’s Suchismita vs SP’s Jyoti

The BJP has named Suchismita Maurya as its candidate from Majhawan in Mirzapur. The Samajwadi Party announced Jyoti Bind as its candidate. She is the daughter of three-time former Majhawan MLA and former Bhadohi MP Ramesh Bind.

Khair (Aligarh): Will Kain be able to pull off win against BJP?

The SP has announced Dr Charu Kain as its candidate from Khair. Kain had contested the same seat on the BSP ticket, but lost to the BJP’s Anoop Pradhan Valmeeki in the 2022 U..P assembly polls. The BJP has fielded Surendra Diler, the son of former MP Rajveer Diler.

Meerapur (Muzaffarnagar): RLD candidate takes on former Muz’nagar MP’s bahu

The SP has announced Sumbul Rana as its candidate. She is the daughter-in-law of former Muzaffarnagar MP Kadir Rana and daughter of BSP leader Munkad Ali. The BJP has given this seat to ally RLD, which has named Mithilesh Pal as the candidate.

Ghaziabad: BJP rewards loyalist

The BJP has given the ticket to Sanjeev Sharma, its Ghaziabad Mahanagar chief for six years in the party stronghold. The SP has named Singh Raj Jatav. In 2022, the BJP’s Atul Garg won the seat, polling 61.37% votes. The assembly seat fell vacant after Atul Garg’s election to the Lok Sabha from Ghaziabad.