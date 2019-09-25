e-paper
9 killed on way back from Army recruitment drive as truck rams auto in Jind

The deceased were on their way back from an army recruitment drive in Hisar. According to the police, all the victims belong to Bura Dahar village in the district.

india Updated: Sep 25, 2019 00:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
At least 9 youths were killed and few seriously injured after a damper rammed into an auto near Ramrai village in Jind on late Tuesday night. The deceased were on their way back from an army recruitment drive in Hisar.

“At least nine commuters died on the spot. Their identification is yet to be done. Few seriously injured persons have been rushed to a hospital in Jind. The death toll is likely to increase to 10. We are still rescuing commuters from under the damper. The ambulance have been sent to the spot,” an official from Jind police said.

First Published: Sep 25, 2019 00:22 IST

