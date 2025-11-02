9 militants of banned outfits, including juvenile, held in Manipur over past 2 days: Police

Imphal: Security forces have arrested nine militants, including a juvenile, belonging to different banned underground outfits from various parts of Manipur over the past 48 hours for their alleged involvement in extortion and other criminal activities, police said on Sunday. Security forces have arrested nine militants belonging to different banned underground outfits from various parts of Manipur. (Representative photo)

According to police, two cadres of the People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK), five cadres of the Revolutionary People’s Front/People’s Liberation Army (RPF/PLA), including a juvenile, and one each from the Kangleipak Communist Party–People’s War Group [KCP (PWG)] and Kangleipak Communist Party [KCP (Ibungo Ngangom)] factions were arrested.

Two active cadres of PREPAK were nabbed from Imphal West and Bishnupur districts in Manipur. “Pebam Nikesh alias Nanao alias Mitlang alias Polrel (28) of Kwakeithel Mayal Kolbl Ningthoujam Leikai and Oinam Maipak Meitei (48) of Bishnupur district’s Thanga Chingkha Khwalrakpam Leikai were nabbed from their residences separately,” an officer said.

The joint security forces on Saturday also arrested two active cadres of RPF/PLA — Vishal Achom alias Nanao alias Momosana (24) from Sagolband Moirang Leirak and Maibam Rocky alias Thembung (38) from Sagolband Mabudhou Mantri Leikai — both from Imphal West district.

“A .32 pistol with a loaded magazine, one improvised explosive device (IED) along with a detonator, two mobile handsets, and two Aadhaar cards were seized from their possession,” the officer said.

On Friday, joint security forces arrested three active cadres, including a juvenile, of the same banned outfit from different locations in Imphal. “Wangkhem Reeshav Singh alias Bihari (22), a resident of Changangei Awang Leikai, was arrested near Minuthong, and Poireisana Yumnam alias Poirei (24), a resident of Top Awang Leikai, was arrested from his residence in Imphal East district,” the officer added.

Two active cadres of KCP (PWG) and KCP (Ibungo Ngangom) factions were arrested on Friday. “Urikhinbam Malemnganba Meitei alias Watemba (31) of Jiribam Gulathon was arrested from his Thongju Part-II residence near Kono Khongnang Khong in Imphal West district. Ronaldo Maibam (25) of Hiyanglam Awang Leikai in Kakching district was also held from his residence,” the officer said.

A senior police officer said all were arrested in connection with extortion and other criminal activities, while the KCP (Ibungo Ngangom) faction cadre was arrested in connection with an old explosion case that occurred in Imphal West’s Lamdeng Khunou.

“All the arrested are being interrogated to trace their links with other members of the banned outfits and to ascertain their roles in recent insurgent-related activities in the valley districts of Manipur,” the officer added.