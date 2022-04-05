90% Indians believe most people don't have mask or not wearing properly: Survey

With several states lifting the mask mandate in view of decreasing Covid-19 cases in the country, a new survey has revealed that 90 per cent of the population believe most people either do not have a mask or are not wearing it properly. The report highlighted that mask compliance among Indians is already very low and lifting of the mandate can lead to masking becoming an exception.

Conducted by LocalCircles, an online community platform, the survey was done based on the responses of over 30,000 people living in 349 districts of India. The respondents were asked about their views on where the mask compliance in the country currently stands since many states have now removed the mandate.

What did the survey find?

Of the respondents, 57 per cent said that most people in their neighbourhoods have a mask but do not wear it properly, while 22 per cent said most have a mask but do not wear it at all.

Meanwhile, 11 per cent said that most people do not even have a mask with them. Only 7 per cent of the respondents said that most have a mask and wear it properly, while 3 per cent did not have any opinion.

The survey also found that 66.67 per cent who are wearing the mask properly are using a “cloth mask” that has limited protection from Covid-19.

Who were the participants?

Nearly 68 per cent of the survey respondents were men, while 32 per cent were women. Furthermore, 48 per cent of the respondents were from tier 1 cities of India, 31 per cent from tier 2 and 21 per cent from tier 3, 4 and rural areas.

Which states in India have lifted mask mandate?

Maharashtra, Telangana and Haryana have lifted the mask mandate. Delhi, meanwhile, is no longer imposing a fine on its citizens for not wearing a mask in public places. Curbs have also been lifted in West Bengal, however, the mask mandate still remains in the eastern state.