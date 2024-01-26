 9,000 candidates to appear for physical test for posts of forest guard | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
9,000 candidates to appear for physical test for posts of forest guard

9,000 candidates to appear for physical test for posts of forest guard

ByGayatri Vajpeyee
Jan 26, 2024 07:26 AM IST

At least 9,000 candidates will appear for the physical test for 73 posts of forest guard in the Pune forest division on SRPF Ground, Shivajinagar from January 29 onwards.

Considering the manpower shortage and available vacancies for the post of forest guard, the Maharashtra forest department started the recruitment procedure for this post.

Earlier in August 2023, the department conducted the written exam for the said post, and out of those at least 9,000 candidates cleared the written exam and qualified for the next round which is the physical test.

Mahadev Mohite, deputy conservator, Pune forest division, said, “Today we held a meeting for micro-planning on how the test will be conducted. All the range forest officials and the other forest staff were instructed accordingly.”

“The recruitment will not only help us in terms of manpower crisis but also to implementing various projects dynamically,” said Mohite.

Earlier the recruitment was held in 2019. However, due to the pandemic, there was no recruitment was held in later years.

