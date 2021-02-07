9,222 in fray as Punjab civic bodies go to polls on Feb 14 amid farmers protest

With the last date for withdrawal and rejection of candidates for civic body polls ending on Saturday, the state election commission on Saturday said 9,222 candidates were left in the fray. Overall, 2,832 (around 30%) candidates are contesting as Independents; this is due to the fact that all councils have been categorised into A, B and C. The C councils are very small and here elections are not being held only on symbols.

In A and B councils, 2,037 candidates of the Congress are left in fray, whereas the primary opposition in Punjab assembly, 1,606 candidates belong to the AAP. The SAD is fielding 1,569 candidates, with 1,003 are from the BJP.

The BSP is also fielding 160 candidates. In the finally tally, BJP could not field any candidate from Tarn Taran.

There are 769 candidates in the fray in the district. (HT_PRINT)

24 Cong candidates set to be elected unopposed in Bathinda district

At least 24 Congress candidates are set to be elected unopposed in seven urban local bodies of the district.

As per district electoral officer B Srinivasan, a total of 33 candidates, including nine independents, have no electoral opponent in the district.

Besides 50 wards in the Bathinda municipal corporation, the district has six municipal councils and eight nagar panchayats.

Maximum seven candidates of the ruling Congress have no challenger in from Maluka, the native place of the veteran Akali leader Sikander Singh Maluka. Maluka nagar panchayat has 11 wards. It was followed by Mehraj, the ancestral village of chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, from where five Congress candidates have no electoral opponent.

Lehra Mohabbat nagar panchayat ended up with a peculiar situation where there is no candidate from four wards.

It happened as the residents had announced to boycott the electoral process in support of their demand to restore it the status of a gram panchayat.

None of the four key political parties have fielded candidates following unanimous decision of the residents to stay away from the polls. But independent candidates considered close to the Congress filed papers from all 11 wards at the eleventh hour on the last day of filing election papers.

After scrutiny of papers and withdrawal, all seven independent candidates have no opponent from their wards.