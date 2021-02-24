98 CPI members join BJP ahead of Assembly polls in Kerala
In a major boost to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kerala ahead of Assembly polls, as many as 98 members of Left parties joined the local unit of BJP in the presence of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.
Speaking to ANI, BJP leader VV Rajesh confirmed the news and said the new members who joined the party offered to convert the local Communist Party of India (Marxist) local office to the BJP office.
"Today, 98 CPI(M) party members joined BJP under the leadership of Mukul Prabhakaran who was former Gram Panchayat president and CPI(M) area Committee member. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi welcomed them," he said.
"The newly joined CPI(M) workers offered their party office to BJP. And we are going to convert the CPI(M) local office to BJP office in the coming days," the BJP leader added.
Also read| SSB to use image analysis at Nepal, Bhutan borders to monitor changes, troops
Rajesh informed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the concluding ceremony of the party's Vijay Yathra on March 4.
"Many CPI(M) and Congress workers are in contact with us and want to join BJP and work for the party. There is a possibility of thousands of people will be joining BJP in the coming days," the BJP leader added.
Recently, Former Delhi Metro chief E Sreedharan joined BJP ahead of Assembly polls in Kerala.
Kerala is likely to face Assembly elections in April-May this year.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chhattisgarh orders Covid screening and contact tracing of all visitors
- All the commissioners and district collectors have been directed to ensure strict adherence to the latest instructions.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
98 CPI members join BJP ahead of Assembly polls in Kerala
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt tells states to expedite Covid vaccination drive: What prompted the action
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IMA's remark 'uncalled for': Patanjali backs Harsh Vardhan in Coronil row
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ECI to hold meeting to finalise upcoming Assembly elections of 5 states tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India records 13,742 fresh Covid-19 infections, daily toll again crosses 100
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SSB to use image analysis at Nepal, Bhutan borders to monitor changes, troops
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Who is Kiran Ahuja, Biden's choice for the US Office of Personnel Management?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Travellers from 5 states need negative Covid report to enter Delhi till March 15
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disha Ravi gets bail in toolkit case: What the court said
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi medical body condemns letter criticising health min for Coronil launch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Former BJD MLA arrested for assaulting and robbing tourists
- This is not the first arrest for the former BJD MLA, in October 2018, he was arrested in Andhra Pradesh for misbehaving with a girl and her mother.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi, Punjab, Chhattisgarh: List of state-wise curbs amid Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers protest live: Sukhpal Singh Khaira asks PM Modi to repeal farm laws
News updates from HT: Indian firms likely to give average salary hike of 7.7%
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox