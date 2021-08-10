99.9% students pass K’taka SSLC exams

Bengaluru All the students who appeared for the Class 10 or State Secondary Leaving Certificate (SSLC) conducted by the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board have passed, BC Nagesh, Karnataka’s minister for primary and secondary education said on Monday.

“I am happy that 99.9% students who appeared for the exams have passed,” he said, adding that the pass percentage this year is 99.99% compared to 71.80 last year, he added.

He said that just one girl failed since it was noticed that another person was sent to write the exam for her. “Out of the total 871,442, only one girl did not pass the exam,” the minister said.

The exams were conducted under the shadow of Covid-19 on July 19 and 22 were held on the ‘OMR sheet’ unlike the traditional way of writing exams on the answer sheets.

The first paper held on July 19 was a combination of core subjects Maths, sciences and social studies -- in three hours while the second paper conducted on July 22 pertained to languages such as Kannada, English or Sanskrit.

S Suresh Kumar, the former minister for primary and secondary education, had said that conducting the exams would be important as it is a crucial juncture in a child’s education and would help them choose their stream of choice in higher studies. Nagesh said that 128,931 students secured A+ grade (90 to 100 marks) which accounts for 16.52% while 250,317 students got A grade (80-89 marks) which accounts for 32.07%.

A total of 287,684 students secured B grade (60-79 marks) that accounted for 36.86% and 113,610 students got C grade (35 to 59 marks) that accounts for 14.55%. The minister said 157 students scored 625 on 625, 289 got 623, two students secured 622, 449 secured 621 and 28 got 620 marks. Among those who appeared for the exam were 126 private candidates, who were above 50 years while 287 were between 46 to 50 years.

The government had made it clear that it will not fail anyone as the exams were held in abnormal conditions when regular classes were not held and most students attended online classes due to Covid-19 related restrictions. The minister informed that nine students were given grace marks as high as 28 to ensure they pass.