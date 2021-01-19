A day after jab UP man dies, officials say no link to vaccine
A 46-year-old hospital employee in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad town, who died a day after getting vaccinated for Covid-19, suffered a cardiac arrest, his post-mortem report released on Monday said, even as the state government and the man’s family traded charges on whether the inoculation was linked to his death.
Mahipal Singh, a ward boy at the Moradabad district hospital, got the Covishield vaccine on Saturday, the first-day of India’s Covid-19 immunisation drive. Later, he complained of breathlessness and chest pain, alleged his family members, and was admitted to the district hospital where he died on Sunday.
On Monday, Moradabad chief medical officer Dr MC Garg denied the family’s allegations and said the post-mortem report found “cardio pulmonary disease” as the cause of the death. “Mahipal Singh died of cardiac arrest; it has nothing to do with the Covid-19 vaccine. The fact came to light in Singh’s post-mortem report,” said Garg.
The CMO said on orders of the district magistrate, he visited Singh’s place and met his family members who said he contracted pneumonia a few weeks ago. “While carrying out the post-mortem, we also observed that the size of his heart was enlarged. We found blood clotting in the heart. It clearly shows that he died of heart attack or septicemic shock,” he added
But his family said Singh’s health deteriorated after getting the vaccine jab on Saturday. “Initially, we thought it is normal ...By the time we reached emergency, my father was dead,” said Vishal Singh, Singh’s son.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gorakhpur woman says was not kidnapped, forced to convert
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman Maoist carrying ₹8 lakh bounty arrested in Chhattisgarh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Public bike-sharing cheapest mode for last-mile connectivity in Mumbai: Survey
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian Army organises 5-day recruitment drive for women in Lucknow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India’s daily Covid-19 cases drop to 10,064, recoveries surpass 10.22 million
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kashmir: Wet spell later this week could end cold wave, says IMD
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MP high court rejects bail of man arrested for sharing Yogi’s morphed picture
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 vaccines: Fact sheets warn against use in immuno-compromised
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Saddened by Dr V Shanta's demise': PM Modi pays tribute to senior oncologist
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Magh mela: Organisers of dance fined for obscenity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP govt lifts ban on import of poultry from other states
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cancer Institute founder V Shanta passes away in Chennai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt aims to reduce road accidents by 50% before 2025: Nitin Gadkari
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hike in fuel prices due to lower production amid Covid-19: Dharmendra Pradhan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
K'taka: Health worker, who was administered Covid vaccine, dies of heart attack
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox