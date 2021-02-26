A day after Mamata Banerjee, Smriti Irani rides scooter in Bengal

Union minister Smriti Irani on Friday rode a scooter in Panchpota in South 24 Parganas, a day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee rode one and the video became viral. While Mamata's scooter ride was a symbolic protest against the fuel price rise — she was riding an e-scooter — Smriti on Friday took part in her party's roadshow in the district bordering Kolkata, ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

#WATCH West Bengal: Union Minister Smriti Irani rides a scooty during a roadshow of BJP, in Panchpota. pic.twitter.com/KV1XGH5QnE — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2021





"Violence has defined the reign of Mamata Banerjee and the democratic voices across Bengal have decided that they will make sure that the TMC loses the Assembly election this time," Irani said. She also thanked the people of the state for coming out in large numbers in BJP's campaigns.

"We're grateful that people of Bengal are coming out in large numbers to support us either in yatra or in programmes that are being done by our senior leadership, that is indicative that this time in West Bengal you'll see the Lotus blossom," she added.

#WATCH | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee nearly falls while driving an electric scooter in Howrah, as a mark of protest against fuel price hike. She quickly regained her balance with support and continued to drive.



She is travelling to Kalighat from State Secretariat in Nabanna pic.twitter.com/CnAsQYNhTP — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2021





On Thursday, Mamata Banerjee travelled from her residence in Kalighat to state secretariat 'Nabanna' in Howrah. While she reached Nabanna riding pillion on minister Firhad Hakim's scooter, a video of her trying her hand at driving and nearly falling went viral on social media. The video shows security personnel coming to hold her as she lost balance for a moment. Then she regained her balance with support and continued to drive.

