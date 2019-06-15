A day after Maoist hit, Jharkhand top cop vows retaliation

A day after five police personnel were killed by Maoists in Seraikela-Kharsawan district of Jharkhand, the director general of police (DGP) Kamal Nain Choubey on Saturday said ‘left-wing extremism’ would be wiped out from the state.

“Their sacrifice would not go waste. We will not forget their martyrdom and forgive. We will avenge the deaths of our men. We will go to any length to wipe out left wing extremism from the state. Much action has already been done and we will continue to intensify our operations wherever Maoists will try to pop up their ugly head. This is the final battle and we will fight to finish it off,” Choubey said, after paying last respects to the five policemen on Saturday.

Senior police and CRPF officials have also decided to start operation clean sweep in Seraikela-Kharsawan district, which has seen at least four major Maoists attacks in the past couple of months.

First Published: Jun 15, 2019 23:42 IST