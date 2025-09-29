Delhi man ropes in son for murder a day before he turned 18

NEW DELHI : A father-son duo has been apprehended for allegedly murdering a 56-year-old property dealer in Malviya Nagar on Friday, with police saying the father roped in his minor son to execute the attack a day before the boy’s 18th birthday in order to exploit a loophole of his juvenile status. Boy roped in a day before 18th birthday(Hindustan Times File)

The victim, identified as Lakhpat Singh, a resident of Begumpur, was attacked with a cricket bat and shot with a countrymade pistol during his morning walk inside Vijay Mandal Park, Begumpur, around 6.30am. “He was found in a pool of blood with multiple penetrating injuries. He was rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre where doctors declared him dead on arrival,” said deputy commissioner of police (South) Ankit Chauhan.

Police said the duo meticulously tracked Singh’s routine before confronting him. “The accused deliberately chose the day before his son’s 18th birthday to execute the plan, hoping to shield him under juvenile laws. He instigated his son, who had been tracking the victim’s morning routine for days, to join him,” Chauhan said.

Investigators scanned footage from more than 650 CCTV cameras across a 55-km route to identify the assailants, who were seen waiting outside the park on a black Hero Splendor motorcycle with its number plate removed and their faces covered. Singh was chased inside and attacked.

Police recovered the motorcycle and a broken cricket bat from the spot. The countrymade pistol allegedly used in the murder has not yet been recovered.

The investigation pointed to a nine-year-old enmity. In 2016, Singh and his associates had allegedly assaulted a 47-year-old property dealer from the same locality, leaving him bedridden for nine months. Cross-cases were registered, and both sides remained locked in a bitter feud since. “Technical surveillance and call records confirmed the property dealer’s involvement. CCTV analysis showed his movements towards northwest Delhi’s Auchandi village where they currently reside,” a senior officer said.

The accused’s 17-year-old son was picked up on Saturday evening from Malviya Nagar. During questioning, he disclosed details that led police to his father, who was later arrested. Police said the man confessed to planning the killing to avenge the 2016 assault and is a repeat offender with at least four previous cases.