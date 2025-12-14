A dog intervened as men brawled at Chandigarh grocery shop. They turned on him

A street dog was left seriously injured, needing 13 stitches, after it was attacked by some men whose fight it was apparently trying to break up. Three men have been arrested for the violent incident that occured last week at a grocery shop in Chandigarh's Sector 38. The dog needed multiple stitches to save its left eye.(HT Photo)

Shopowner Lakshya told HT that a disagreement between two customers over the unavailability of a grocery item quickly turned into a physical fight inside the shop. In this chaos, which spilled out onto the corridor, a street dog that usually rests outside the shop and is regularly fed by the shopkeeper intervened and began barking.

Angered by the dog’s presence, one of the brawling men, along with two of his associates, attacked the animal with a rod, inflicting serious injuries near its eye.

The injured dog was later noticed by animal welfare activist Simran Bani, who rushed to the location after being informed by a passerby. She took the dog to a private hospital in Sector 24, where doctors gave it 13 stitches and managed to save its left eye.

Though no formal complaint was lodged, the police took preventive action after examining the CCTV footage and detained three persons involved in the incident. The accused were later produced before the magistrate and have been granted bail.