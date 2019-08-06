A ‘dream come true’ for Ladakh

india

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 02:32 IST

People from Ladakh hailed the Union government’s decision to grant a Union Territory status to the region with the Rajya Sabha passing the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill on Monday. The Bill proposes to bifurcate the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

BJP MP from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal said the decision will usher in development and strengthen border security.

Chief Executive Councillor of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Corporation (LAHDC), Leh, Gyal P Wangyal said people of Ladakh had been demanding freedom from Kashmir for the past 70 years.

PT Kunzang, president of Ladakh Buddhist Association called it the coming true of a “long cherished dream”. “The people of Ladakh have been striving to get separated from the state since 1949. In last 70-odd years, we staged several agitations to fulfil our demand,” Kunzang said.

“The sole credit for Ladakh getting the UT status goes to the BJP-led NDA government. Today, PM Modi took a historical stand and we are thankful to the BJP government for taking such a bold step,” he said.

Rigzin Lundup, councillor for Tegar, said the move will ensure that Ladakh gets adequate funds for development. “Despite being the 70% geographical area of the state, Ladakh used to get a minuscule share of the development funds. Also, tourism had remained affected because of disturbance in Kashmir. Now, the industry will flourish in Ladakh,” he said.

Gurmet Dorjay, councillor for Korzok, said the Union Territory status will rid Ladakh of the “Kashmir-centric rule”.

