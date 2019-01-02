‘A dream realised’: Woman who offered prayers at Sabarimala

Three months after the Supreme Court verdict allowing women of all ages to worship at the hill temple in Sabarimala, two women Bindu Ammini and Kanakadurga, entered the shrine after dodging eyes of angry devotees. One of them Bindu Ammini (42), a guest lecturer from Kozhikkode district, talked to the Hindustan Times said both of them came as pilgrims not activists and they have realized their dreams. Here are the excerpts:

How did you plan your trek to the hilltop dodging protestors?

We were observing a fast for more than a month and tried to offer prayers at the temple on December 24. But a section of protestors foiled our plan. The police advised us that if we came discreetly they will provide us security. We were in touch by the Kottyam SP. We arrived at the base camp of Pambha around midnight and started trekking to the temple. At least two-dozen police officers, all in mufti (civilian attire), accompanied us. We reached the hilltop at 3.45 am. We spent a few minutes at the temple and came back after offering prayers. It was a dream come true story for us.

There are reports that you came in male attire?

That is not true. Of course, we were wearing loose clothes and covered our faces partially as asked by the police. It seems some of the devotees recognized us but they did not create any trouble. It clearly shows real devotees are not bothered about women entry. It seems some fringe elements are behind violence, not devotees.

Hope you are aware of the repercussions?

Look, we did not do anything illegal. We have the support of the police and administration. We hope initial outbursts will settle after some time. Some quarters are dubbing us as Maoists but that is not true. We came as devotees and offered prayers. Since the floodgate is open now, we feel more women will offer prayers at the temple. It is our right. The highest court has given us the green signal. We are under police protection now. Since police advised us we can’t divulge our location or other details. We will disclose everything once the dust is settled.

