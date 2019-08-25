A go-to person for many, Arun Jaitley mastered facts across genres

india

Aug 26, 2019

To sum up Arun ji in one or two anecdotes cannot do justice to his personality, his influence, or his legacy. He was such a powerhouse that, with him, the Capital has lost an imperative part of its history. All key issues coming up in Parliament, and what was the background of the issues, was all on his fingertips. He was always there to advise and guide us with his depth of knowledge and his amazing memory.

Arun ji had friends across party lines, and the smile on his face showed he was always willing to help anyone. I can’t remember a single time I found him short-tempered or saw him losing his cool; even during the harshest times, he had a positive outlook.

I used to always tell him, you are more like a Sardar, because of your large-hearted persona. He was a like a typical Punjabi foodie. There was a lunch in his chamber at the end of every Parliament session with food from all parts of the country, and leaders across parties would be present. I once told him that I was going to bring lunch from Punjab after the House was adjourned after the President‘s address. I brought sarson ka saag and makke hi roti because I knew how much he liked it. He told me that I must make it an annual routine, and it became a tradition since then.

My first memory of him was when I was once campaigning for my husband [Sukhbir Singh Badal].For the final day, we had called Arun ji, and it was a big thing for us that he came. From then on, he became a constant guide; he always treated me like family and he always said that our family was like an extension of his own.

Among the best things about Arun ji were his versatility. You could talk to him about fashion — he knew all the brands; you could talk to him about the Kashmiri and embroidery work — he would know all its history. You could talk to him about his favourite dhabas for kulcha in Amritsar, or where to get the best dosas in Chennai. It seemed to me that he was like a living Encyclopedia who knew everything from politics to economics to sport to fashion and food.

He will be deeply missed because of his knowledge, dedication, and friendship. He was the go-to person whenever anybody had a concern about anything. He also had a special bond with the media fraternity. Sitting in Central Hall, whenever you would see a huge gathering of reporters anywhere, you would find Arun ji at the centre. This highlighted his personality as a people’s person.

His passing is truly the end of an era.

(The writer is the Union minister of food processing)

First Published: Aug 25, 2019