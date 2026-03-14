A group of Muslims breaking Ramzan fast attacked by mob in Pune; FIR filed

Fourteen people from the Muslim community were allegedly attacked by a mob of nearly 200 near Bhiwari ahead of Bopdeo Ghat on Friday evening, police said. Fourteen Muslims were allegedly attacked by a mob of nearly 200 while breaking Ramzan fast near Bopdeo Ghat in Pune; police registered an FIR and launched a probe (Representative photo)

Superintendent of Police (SP) of Pune (Rural) Sandeep Singh said that a case was registered against unidentified people and an investigation is underway. “An FIR was lodged at the Saswad police station,” he said.

According to those present, 14 of them had gathered to break their Ramzan fast when they were allegedly attacked by a mob linked to right-wing groups.

“The youths had assembled at an open spot near a pond in the area to have an iftar meal when a large group of men approached them and questioned their presence. The attackers allegedly asked what they were doing at the location and whether the land belonged to them. Before the youths could respond, the mob allegedly surrounded them and assaulted them with sticks and iron rods,” one of the victims said.

“After coming to the Bopdeo Ghat dam area, we learnt that in the village any display of Muslim identity was not allowed. There were 14 of us, and we were surrounded by nearly 200 men. They removed our caps and assaulted us. The police did not act on our complaint for nearly five hours. It was a public place which belongs to all citizens,” Abrar Khan, another victim, said.

A video of the alleged attack was later shared on social media.

Following the incident, several people from Kondhwa gathered outside the Saswad police station and protested, demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible.

Social activist and Socialist Democratic Party of India (SDPI) leader Taj Siddiqui alleged that the police were initially reluctant to register a case. “According to our information, the accused are from nearby villages and other places who came together and carried out a pre-planned attack on the youths who had come to break their Ramzan fast. The victims have sustained serious head injuries and were mercilessly assaulted by the mob. We want all the accused to be arrested,” Siddiqui said.

He added that a delegation of community members and representatives of interfaith groups would meet the SP regarding the matter.

Police said that an FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Arms Act, and the Bombay Police Act.