A month after techie's death, Noida's Sector 150 to get CCTV cameras

NOIDA: The Noida authority announced on Tuesday it has commenced the process to install a network of CCTV cameras along internal roads in Sector 150, responding to residents’ safety demands after a 27-year-old software engineer drowned when his car plunged into an unsecured water-filled excavation pit in the area last month. A 27-year-old software engineer was heading back home from work in Sector 150 when his vehicle hit the boundary wall of a drain and plunged into the flooded pit. (Sunil Ghosh/Hindustan Times)

Officials said a joint survey by engineering and traffic teams will identify specific locations for the cameras to cover surveillance gaps, black spots, arterial roads, and areas outside housing societies. “Residents of Sector 150 have demanded installation of the CCTVs so that the site can stay under e-surveillance… The authority will carry out a survey to identify the exact spots, where CCTVs need to be installed. Subsequently, an estimate will be prepared,” said SP Singh, general manager of the Noida authority.

ALSO READ | Faint flashlight in dense fog: Video shows Noida techie's struggle for help The live feeds, according to a statement by the authority on Tuesday, will be monitored at the Integrated Command and Control Centre in Sector 94.

The move aims to address long-standing concerns in the rapidly developing sector, which has about a dozen housing societies and over 10,000 residents but suffers from uneven lighting, construction debris, and limited monitoring.

The move comes on the heels of nationwide outrage after 27-year-old Yuvraj Mehta was killed after his car, being driven late January 17 night, spun off the road and plunged into an excavation plot for a commercial project filled with water. “The CCTVs in this unkempt area will give us a sense of security, and police can keep a track of anti-social activities and persons to prevent any untoward incident,” said Manmeet Singh, a resident of Sector 150. The new cameras will be integrated into the city’s existing Integrated Smart Traffic Management System, which uses 1,065 advanced cameras at 82 locations for e-challans and investigative support.