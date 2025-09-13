A new dawn of hope and confidence is coming to Manipur: PM Modi

CHURACHANDPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday assured all help and support from the Centre to bring back peace in Manipur which has been hit by ethnic violence since May 2023. Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually flagged off the Bairabi-Sairang New Rail line, in Aizawl on Saturday. (DPR PMO)

“Manipur is the land of hope and aspirations. But unfortunately it had been gripped by violence. I see a new dawn of hope and confidence for the state in coming days,” Modi said in Kuki-dominated Churachandpur, in the first of his two meetings in the state.

“Peace is the prime requirement for development. Recently, talks have started with different groups in the (Meitei-dominated Imphal) Valley and the hills (districts in which Kukis are majority). I appeal to all groups to fulfil their dreams by walking on the road of peace and secure their children’ s future. I can assure that I and the Centre are with you,” he added.

Stressing on peace, prosperity and progress in Manipur, Modi assured proper resettlement of the nearly 60,000 people displaced by conflict and bringing lasting peace to the state. Modi had a brief interaction with a select group of those who have been displaced by violence.

Modi, whose first event of the day was in Mizoram, was slated to reach Churachandpur by a chopper from the Imphal airport. But due to heavy downpour since morning, he arrived at the venue by road covering a distance of around 60 km from the Manipur capital.

“I was happy that I couldn’t take the chopper as I got the opportunity to see the love and affection showered by people of Manipur along the road. I bow my head to them in gratitude,” he said.

“Manipur (the Land of Jewels) has a jewel in its name itself. In the coming days, the glow of this jewel will brighten the entire northeast,” he added.

Prior to his speech, Modi laid the foundation stones of 19 projects worth around ₹7,300 crores. He said that these, once implemented, will make the lives of Manpur’s people better.

Modi highlighted development and connectivity projects undertaken in the state since 2014 and said that the Jiribam-Imphal railway line, which is being constructed at a cost of ₹22,000 cr, will soon connect Manipur’s capital with the national rail network.