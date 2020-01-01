A simple circuit breaker could have saved Rajasthan infant, six suspended for negligence

india

Updated: Jan 01, 2020 19:51 IST

The Rajasthan newborn, who suffered 70 per cent burns in the Alwar hospital fire on Tuesday, died in Jaipur and the government suspended six hospital staff including three doctors after an inquiry found them guilty of negligence, on Wednesday.

A fire broke out in the neonatal intensive care unit of Alwar’s Government Geetanand Children’s Hospital early Tuesday morning. While fourteen newborns were shifted out safely from the ICU, a 22-day-old infant was injured fatally and referred to Jaipur’s JK Lon Hospital for treatment.

JK Lon Hospital superintendent Dr. Ashok Gupta said the badly burnt baby could barely survive a day. “She was brought to our hospital around 2.30pm. She was in shock and having breathing problem. She died today at 10.20am due to cardio-respiratory failure.” Dr Gupta said.

Three doctors – Dr Mahesh Sharma, medical officer Dr Kirpal Singh, facility bases neonatal care (FBNC) unit in-charge Dr. Sharda Sharma – and three nursing staff – Bharti Meena, Hemlata and Tara were suspended for negligence.

The infant’s father, Rahul Gaur, demanded strict action against the hospital management and a compensation of Rs 10 lakh. District collector Inderjeet Singh Gaur said the victim’s kin will be given compensation as per the government’s guidelines.

The father said the infant, born on December 10, had been admitted on December 24 due to difficulty in respiration and was recovering well before a call from the hospital brought his world crashing down.

“My wife fed her at 10pm on December 30 and doctors said she will be shifted to the general ward the next day. But on Tuesday, I got a call around 6.23 am to tell me about an emergency and told to rush,” the father said.

The joint director of medical and health department conducted a departmental inquiry which revealed the CCTV cameras in the FBNC unit were dysfunctional for more than a year and that the fire, which started due to a short-circuit in a warmer, could have been prevented if a simple safety device--a miniature circuit breaker (MCB)-- was not missing.

The electrician of the hospital has been sacked, said officials.