A state seen few years ago as one with no hope, is now emerging: Assam CM

Guwahati: From a state which was seen till a few years ago as one with no hope, we have become an emerging one, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday while speaking on the completion of four years of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in the state. Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma pays tributeon the completion of four years of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in the state. (ANI)

A state cabinet meeting was also held on Saturday to mark the completion of four years of the government.

Sarma focused on three aspects — the return of peace in Assam, increased amity among different tribes and communities, and the fast pace of development --- while addressing the press in Guwahati.

“From a state which was seen till few years ago as one with no hope, we have become an emerging one. Our GDP has touched nearly ₹7.5 lakh crore and soon we will become a state with a GDP of ₹10 lakh crore,” he said.

He said that unlike previous years, the state government has decided to do away with any celebrations or events related to the fourth anniversary of government formation this year in view of the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. “Our jawans are fighting for the country at this moment and it won’t be proper to highlight in detail the achievements of our government. This is not the right time and opportunity for that,” Sarma added.

He said that in view of the current situation in the country, the state government will prepare a list of blood donors (especially of rare groups) so that they can be asked to donate in case of need, and will take a review of hospitals and healthcare facilities across the state.

The state government has also decided to prepare a list of all defence personnel from the state so that their family issues — like healthcare needs and education formalities — can be addressed while they are engaged in defending the country’s borders. “I would appeal to all citizens of Assam to refrain from saying or posting anything derogatory or communal about other religion and communities which might affect the morale of our troops which is comprised of personnel from all faiths,” he added.

Sarma said that at the state cabinet meeting, it was decided to implement measures such as limiting expenditure on seminars and events, halting foreign travel of ministers and officers at government expense, refraining from procuring new vehicles for government departments (except for the police), and postponing non-essential employee training.

Providing details of the decisions taken at the meeting, he said the state government would provide a one-time monetary benefit of ₹5,000 each to all permanent and temporary workers engaged in the state’s tea estates, to mark the completion of 200 years of the Assam tea industry.

The cabinet also discussed naming the airport at Dibrugarh after Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika, and a new scheme called Mukhya Mantrir Jibon Prerona, which will provide a monthly stipend of ₹2,500 for a year to all students who graduate from government colleges during 2024–25 to help with their further studies. Research scholars in universities will be given ₹20,000 as assistance, and specially abled research scholars will get ₹40,000 under this scheme.