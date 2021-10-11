'A success': NCP spokesperson says on Maharashtra bandh, demands Union minister be sacked

The Maharashtra bandh, called by the state’s ruling alliance of the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress in solidarity with farmers, has been a success, said NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik on Monday. Nawab Malik claimed that the complete shutdown has been supported by "all major political parties, organisations and labour unions."

Shops and other commercial establishments were closed in Maharashtra on Monday as the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) observed a complete shutdown to mark their solidarity with the farmers who are agitating against the Centre's three farm laws. It also comes in the backdrop of Lakhimpur Kheri violence in Uttar Pradesh, in which eight people, including four farmers and a journalist, were killed on October 3.

Speaking to the media at Hutatma Chowk in Mumbai, Malik also demanded the resignation of Union minister of state for home affairs Ajay Mishra Teni, whose son Ashish Mishra is the main accused in the violence case. Ashish Mishra has been arrested in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. “The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi demands that Union minister Ajay Misha be sacked," Malik, a Maharashtra minister, said.

Amid the shutdown, Malik and other NCP leaders, including Supriya Sule and Jayant Patil, are at Hutatma Chowk to stage a demonstration against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and to extend their support to violence-hit farmers. "The major reason behind the bandh is that the BJP government neglected the farmers' protest at the borders of Delhi, but the Lakhimpur incident is a clear murder," said Patil, adding, "They were killed by a BJP minister's son."

He further alleged that the BJP is attempting to "crush the farmers' agitation, which is ongoing since the enactment of the farm laws last year in September. "To condemn the incident we have called this bandh. I am sure the Lakhimpur Kheri incident will be condemned by each and every family," he also said. “The BJP has unfortunately opposed it. It means they are supporting those who have murdered the farmers by mowing them down," he added.

On October 3, an SUV ran over farmers who were returning from a protest. The incident led to widespread condemnation in the country as it involved the Union minister's son. The opposition parties have attacked the BJP government in UP and said that it is trying to protect the culprits. The matter has also reached the Supreme Court and a suo-moto hearing is being held.