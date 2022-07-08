A towering global statesman: PM Modi, others condole Shinzo Abe’s death

Prime minister Narendra Modi has expressed his grief at the assassination of former Japan prime minister Shinzo Abe, 67, who was shot while making a campaign speech in Nara city on Friday morning and died in hospital a few hours later. Modi called Abe one of his 'dearest friends' and described him as a 'towering global statesman, outstanding leader, and remarkable administrator'. "He dedicated his life to making Japan and the world a better place," prime minister Modi said.

India will observe a one-day national mourning on Saturday.

Paying his tributes to Abe, defence minister Rajnath Singh said India had lost a close friend who 'assiduously worked towards strengthening the bilateral relations between India and Japan'.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi tweeted that Shinzo Abe's role in strengthening the strategic relationship between India and Japan had been commendable. "He leaves behind a lasting legacy in the Indo-Pacific," Gandhi said.

Gandhi's party colleague Sachin Pilot said: "My heartfelt condolences on the demise of Japan's former PM Shinzo Abe. The world has lost an outstanding leader. India will always remember his significant contributions in strengthening our ties with Japan. May the departed soul find peace."

"Deeply saddened by the death of Shinzo Abe, the former Japanese PM. My sincerest condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace. He will always be remembered as a visionary who served Japan relentlessly and worked towards strengthening India-Japan relations," JP Nadda, national president of the ruling BJP, tweeted.

Shinzo Abe, Japan's longest-serving prime minister, was shot 11.30 am Friday, broadcaster NHK and Japanese news agencies said.

He was shot from behind - reportedly by a 41-year-old local with a homemade shotgun - minutes after he began his speech. Abe was airlifted to a hospital where he was treated for several hours but could not be saved.

