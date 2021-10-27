‘A tsunami in favour of BJP’: Bommai confident of win in Oct 30 Bypolls

Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday tried to play the emotional card as he projected himself as the chief minister from Haveri district as he continued his campaign in Hanagal constituency with just one day. Campaigning ends 48 hours prior to the polls on October 30.

“I am the chief minister from your district, I am the chief minister from Haveri. I am the son of the soil always,” said Bommai during his campaign in Hangal.

Bommai further said there is a tsunami in favour of the BJP which will have its effect on the party’s performance in the Hanagal Assembly bypoll on October 30.

“There is a tsunami in favour of the BJP in the state and it will have an effect on Hanagal. There is massive support to the BJP in every village of Hanagal,” the chief minister said addressing the members of Bhajandri community in Hanagal town.

With no evident wave or any defining indicators on which way the October 30 bypolls may go, all three major political parties --BJP, Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) --are making last ditch efforts to mobilize as much support for their respective outfits as possible during the campaigns.

The BJP has sent most of its ministers and senior leaders to mobilize support while the other two parties are also campaigning vigorously in the two constituencies.

The campaigns for the bypolls have intensified in Karnataka with senior party leaders making allegations and counters which at times have even gone personal.

Hanagal and Sindgi bypoll constituencies fell vacant after their respective representatives died earlier this year.

The bypolls act as the first test to the Basavaraj Bommai-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state since he took over from BS Yediyurappa in July.

Hanagal constituency is also in Haveri, which is the home district of the chief minister that has turned it into a prestige battle between all three major political parties.

The three parties have spared no opportunity to attack each other on various platforms and issues in an election which Bommai said would become an indicator of what the state can expect in the 2023 assembly elections.

All three political parties are also using the opportunity to mobilise support from the grassroots to get a better result in the yet-to-be announced zilla and taluk panchayat elections, expected to be held early next year.

While the Congress and JD(S) are trying to corner the BJP government in the state by projecting the saffron outfits failure in Karnataka and in the Centre, the latter has fallen back on pointing out the development or the lack of it when the other two parties were in power.

The leaders of all three parties have also been making a beeline to visit influential seers from various communities in the hope to secure their support.

BJP and Congress have reached out to their respective support groups and beyond while the latter has accused the JD(S) of trying to help the saffron outfit by attempting to split the minority vote.

The Congress has continued with its allegations that JD(S) fielded Muslim candidates in both constituencies to split the support base of the former.

Bommai held meetings with leaders of Bhovi and Lambani community while the Congress too, with caste-specific leaders, have targeted various groups.

Congress leader and legislator from Chamarajpet Zameer Ahmed Khan on Tuesday said that JD(S) continues to cozy up to the BJP. “One vote to the JD(S) is like two for the BJP,” he said.

He added that Kumaraswamy has used Muslims as the sacrificial persons to grow.

The legislator even alleged that Kumaraswamy had taken “suitcases”, an inferences to bribes, from the BJP to speak against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the right wing organisation, to win over the Muslim community and split Congress votes.