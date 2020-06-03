e-paper
A tweet to Sonu Sood triggers Congress-BJP slugfest in Madhya Pradesh

Congress said the BJP MLA’s tweet showed he didn’t have confidence in his own party’s government in the state.

india Updated: Jun 03, 2020 22:52 IST
Ranjan | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Bhopal
MLA Rajendra Shukla later tweeted to highlight MP government’s efforts to bring migrants home.
MLA Rajendra Shukla later tweeted to highlight MP government’s efforts to bring migrants home. (Courtesy Twitter:@rshuklabjp)
         

A Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA’s tweet seeking Bollywood actor Sonu Sood’s help in facilitating return of stranded migrant labourers in Mumbai to their native place in the Vindhya region became fodder for Congress attack on Shivraj Singh Chouhan government on Wednesday.

The Congress’ attack came in the backdrop of chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s claims that the state government had facilitated return of more than 5.5 lakh migrant labourers from various states and also provided food and transportation for migrant labourers passing through Madhya Pradesh.

MLA Rajendra Shukla, a minister in Chouhan’s previous cabinet until December 2018, tagged a Twitter post with a list of stranded migrants to Sonu Sood on Monday with an appeal, “@SonuSood ji these residents of Rewa/Satna are stranded in Mumbai for a long time and have not been able to return. Please help them get back home.”

Sonu Sood has been in the spotlight for assisting stranded migrants in Maharashtra with food and transport to get home.

In his reply Sonu Sood said, “Sir, now no brother will remain stranded anywhere. Your migrant brothers will be sent back tomorrow. Please treat me with Poha whenever I come to MP.”

Reacting upon the former minister’s appeal, former state Congress president Arun Yadav alleged it was BJP MLA’s expression of loss of faith in his own party’s government run by Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

“Exposing the bitter truth of Madhya Pradesh is this tweet of Rajendra Shukla. Shivraj ji! Please see ex-minister and incumbent BJP MLA from Rewa doesn’t have faith in your government. Hence, he has to seek help from Sonu Sood to facilitate return of migrant labourers stranded in Mumbai,” Yadav tweeted.

Congress leader in Delhi, Alka Lamba, too, joined the attack and demanded the resignation of BJP MLA.

“I don’t believe (my) eyes, who is an MLA and has been a minister, it’s his government in Madhya Pradesh and the Centre, CM/PM are from his party, in Maharashtra too there are BJP MPs and MLAs but he is seeking help from Sonu Sood, he should better resign,” she said.

The HT Guide to Coronavirus COVID-19

As his tweet and reactions went viral on social media, Rajendra Shukla presented data to highlight the work done by the state government in ensuring migrants’ return.

“My indolent friends in the Congress must note that 45 Shramik trains have brought back more than 42,000 people in the past 3 weeks. Besides, another 75,000 residents of Vindhya region have been brought back by 1,500 buses. This could be made possible with assistance and coordination between the state and the central governments.”

State BJP leader Dr Hitesh Bajpai accused the Congress of doing politics over the sensitive issue of migrants’ plight.

“It’s unfortunate that even the labourers’ pain and plight is a political issue for the Congress. The entire country has seen how Congress leaders were sincere in helping migrant labourers of Uttar Pradesh. If the Congress leaders don’t have compassion for migrant labourers, they should at least not make mockery of genuine efforts made by BJP leaders for the labourers stranded in other states,” Bajpai said.

