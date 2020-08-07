e-paper
A week before Rajasthan assembly session, Vasundhara Raje meets BJP chief JP Nadda

The meeting between the two senior BJP leader comes a week before Assembly session in Rajasthan is scheduled to take place.

india Updated: Aug 07, 2020 19:40 IST
hindustantimes | Edited by Arpan Rai
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BJP leader and former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje addresses the 'Rajasthan Jan Samvad' rally via video conferencing, in Jaipur. (PTI)
         

Former Rajasthan chief minister and BJP leader Vasundhara Raje Scindia on Friday met BJP president JP Nadda at his residence earlier today, reported news agency ANI.

The political situation in Rajasthan was discussed during the meeting, ANI reported citing sources.

The meeting between the two senior BJP leader comes a week before assembly session in Rajasthan is scheduled to take place.

