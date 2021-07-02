A year on, key players in gold smuggling case still at large

Thiruvananthapuram:

The infamous and politically charged gold smuggling case of Kerala has completed almost a year, but several opposition leaders and observers feel the investigation into the case lost its initial speed and steam.

The incident came to light on July 5 last year when the customs department seized 30 kg gold hidden in bathroom fittings in one of the consignments, camouflaged as diplomatic baggage, came in the name of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) consulate in Thiruvananthapuram.

Though four central agencies including, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Enforcement Directorate (ED), Customs and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, have been roped into the case, the investigation so far has failed to make much headway since the initial arrests, officials of one of the central agencies said on the condition of anonymity. While main beneficiaries and dispatchers of the consignment are still at large, some politicians whose names came up in the course of investigation also remain untouched.

So far, 32 people have been arrested in the high-profile case, which also led to major embarrassment for Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who removed his principal secretary M Sivasankar on July 7 last year. Sivasankar also had to spend some time in jail after ED named him as an accused in the case.

The case also saw the Union government and state locking horns several times with the latter even constituting a judicial commission against ED, a first of its sort, alleging the agency’s bid to implicate many senior leaders of the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist), including CM Pinarayi Vijayan in the case. The ED later moved the Kerala high court against the judicial commission.

The smuggling case was one of the main issues raised by the opposition parties during the recently- concluded assembly elections, but it failed to outsmart the ruling CPI(M), which played the victim card well, said political observers. The CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front came back to power in the state, winning 99 out of 140 seats in the state assembly polls, results of which were announced on May 2.

The NIA’s attempt to link smuggling with terror activities also failed to make an impact in the case. The NIA court in Kochi granted bail to 10 accused in the case in October last year, saying there was no prima facie material evidence to show that some of the accused in smuggling had any terror links. During the probe, differences among various central agencies also came to light, political observers added.

“It is wrong to say investigation is slow. We have managed to detain main accused under Cofeposa (The Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities Act, 1974) and brought some of the elusive accused from Gulf countries. We have served notices to the former acting consular general through UAE embassy last week,” a senior customs officer told HT on Thursday.

The officer added that some of the politicians whose names cropped up during investigation, including former minister KT Jaleel and former assembly speaker Sreeramakrishnan, were not given clean chits.

After gold was seized, three senior officials of the UAE consulate had left the country in hurry and probe agency had served notices to them through the UAE embassy, an officer aware of the developments in the case said on the condition of anonymity.

As the case drags on, the opposition Congress has alleged a secret understanding between the Union and state governments. “We seriously feel there is a give and take between the two. The case was slowed down after the ED summoned the CM’s additional private secretary CM Raveendran, the CM’s right-hand man. Now all agencies are mum on the role of leaders,” Kerala Congress chief K Sudhakaran said in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

However, the ruling CPI(M) rejected Congress’s claim, saying it was coming out with new theories after its earlier charges fell flat. “The party made many grave charges against us, but all fell flat with the poll. It is busy searching for new ones,” said CPI(M) acting secretary A Vijayaraghavan.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), however, said the investigation in all cases was progressing well. “The central agencies are doing their work silently,” said party’s state president K Surendran.

Amid tall claims and counterclaims, many independent observers maintained that the probe has lost its steam. “It seems after the elections nobody is interested in it. The initial speed and publicity is lacking now,” said political analyst Sunnykutty Abraham.