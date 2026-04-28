Aadhaar no longer valid as proof of date of birth: What you need to know

In a detailed clarification document, UIDAI noted that the Aadhaar Act, 2016 “is silent with regard to its acceptance as proof of date of birth.”

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, UIDAI said Aadhaar is intended to serve as proof of identity when used with authentication, but it is not considered proof of date of birth on its own.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has clarified that while Aadhaar is widely accepted as a proof of identity, it does not serve as valid proof of date of birth, placing the onus on individuals to furnish separate documents in case of any dispute over their recorded DOB.

“Therefore, in the event of dispute regarding correctness of date of birth in Aadhaar, the burden of proof lies with the Aadhaar number holder. ln view of this and certain High Court judgements,” the document reads.

"They clarified that an Aadhaar number can be used for establishing identity of an individual subject to authentication; however, in itself, it is not a proof of date of birth."

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What happens if correctness of Date of Birth disputed? According to an official notice issued by Sanjeev Yadav, Director, UIDAI, “in the event of a dispute regarding the correctness of the date of birth in Aadhaar, the burden of proof lies with the Aadhaar number holder.”

The notice added that it is up to individual Aadhaar User Agencies (AUAs) and e-KYC User Agencies (KUAs) to decide their own approach to using Aadhaar for establishing date of birth.

While the Act is silent on DOB proof, “it does provide for the collection, updating, and maintenance of demographic information, including the date of birth, for authentication queries,” the document said.

What is the official use of Aadhaar? “Aadhaar is only a proof of the fact the person who is trying to obtain a subsidy/service by identifying himself on the basis of Aadhaar number is the same person who had enrolled for Aadhaar after providing his biometrics and other documents at the time of his Enrolment,” UIDAI said in a separate memorandum by Assistant Director General Ashok Kumar.

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How do update DOB in Aadhar card? To update the date of birth in Aadhaar, individuals can submit documents such as a birth certificate, valid Indian passport, service photo identity card and others:

"To update your Date of Birth in Aadhaar, you can submit any of the following valid documents:

• Birth Certificate

• Valid Indian Passport

• Service Photo Identity Card



• Pensioner Photo Identity Card

• Mark-sheet/Certificate issued by a recognised Board of Education,

and other documents as mentioned in the List of acceptable documents," another post by UIDAI stated.