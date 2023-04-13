Aaditya Thackeray says Shinde ‘cried’ at Mathoshree ‘fearing jail'

Maharashtra MLA and former minister Aaditya Thackeray recently claimed that before allying with the BJP, present chief minister Eknath Shinde came to Matoshree and cried that he would be put in jail if he did not join the BJP. Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday said it is 100% correct as Raut claimed Shinde told him the same thing. "I tried to make him (Shinde) understand. But he was visibly scared of jail. What Aaditya said is right," Sanjay Raut said. Aaditya Thackeray in Hyderabad said there is only one Shiv Sena and the others are traitors

On being asked about how pampered a grandson he was of Balasaheb Thackeray, Aaditya Thackeray too a jibe at Shinde and said, “Now many people in Maharashtra are claiming that they were pampered by my grandfather.”

Speaking at Hyderabad's Gitam, Aaditya said, "There is only one Shiv Sena and the others are traitors. They have tried to steal everything from us. The chief minister has gone to Delhi I think probably because he now wants our surname Thackeray too. Someone who has run away with everything only gets the tag of a 'chor'," Aaditya Thackeray said.

"You end up placing your trust on a few people. You end up giving everything to them. And sometimes they just run away like the gang of 40 people. To run something successfully, you need to trust. There are people who have not run away, who have stuck to us," Aaditya said on rebuilding the party. "Now we have 40 new opportunities. That's the only way to look at it," Aaditya said.

"In Assembly, they are scared to look at us. Some guys wink and say if they get disqualified they will come back; if they don't become ministers, they will come back. You see the expansion of Maharashtra cabinet has not happened yet because they are scared to do so," Aaditya said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON