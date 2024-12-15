Aaditya Thackeray's request to CM Devendra Fadnavis ahead of cabinet expansion

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to exclude former CM Eknath Shinde and two other ex-ministers from the cabinet due to their alleged involvement in a road scam in the state. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MLA Aaditya Thackeray during day 1 of the special session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. (ANI)

Thackeray has also targeted deputy CM Eknath Shinde and Mangal Prabhat Lodha along with Deepak Kesarkar in what he called a ₹12,000 crore scam.

“If the BJP government is serious about acting on the road scam, they must keep the then illegal CM Shinde and 2 guardian ministers of Shinde’s regime- Lodha and Kesarkar, out of the cabinet,” Thackeray said in a post on X.

He also pointed out that the BJP was also speaking out on shoddy road work and asking for an SIT probe further proves his point.

“This was Mumbai’s hard earned money. Wasted. For contractors and politicians to fill their pockets. I exposed them for the past 2 years, but the BJP supported that regime,” he added.

Thackeray urged the CM to start a formal inquiry into the alleged road scam.

What is the alleged road scam?

The alleged scam is connected to the BMC’s 400 KM road concretisation project that Aaditya Thackeray spoke out against in January 2023. He had also written a letter to the then-BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, cautioning that such a project could lead to widespread flooding in Mumbai.

Chahal is currently posted as the Additional Chief Secretary in the Maharashtra CM office.

Thackeray had also alleged that the contracts for the roads were awarded at a 66% higher cost and had demanded it to be scrapped.

The BMC had refuted his allegations but the issue has refused to die down.

This comes ahead of the expected cabinet expansion in the state on Sunday. The oath taking ceremony is expected to take place in Nagpur on Sunday evening. The winter session of the state assembly is due to begin from Monday.