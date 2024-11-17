New Delhi, Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav on Sunday called the Aam Aadmi Party a sinking ship after its senior leader and Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot quit the party. AAP a sinking ship: Delhi Cong on Gahlot's resignation

While Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said many of the issues consistently raised by his party have now been pointed out by Gahlot in his resignation letter.

Yadav said that two of the reasons cited by Gahlot in his resignation letter to former chief minister and party chief Arvind Kejriwal were the A government's failure to clean the polluted Yamuna river and the corruption in the construction of the 'sheeshmahal'.

The BJP had dubbed Kejriwal's former official residence 6 Flagstaff Road as 'sheeshmahal', alleging that he spent crores on luxury items and modern facilities.

Gahlot has also heaped more charges on Kejriwal by mentioning the "embarrassing and awkward controversies like the 'sheeshmahal' which are now making everyone doubt whether we still believe in being the AAM AADMI", Yadav said.

The A has lost the faith and trust of the people, and the party's disintegration was on expected lines, he added.

On the issue of Yamuna cleaning, Sachdeva claimed, "Despite receiving ₹8,500 crore from the Centre, no progress has been made. Kejriwal, who claims moral high ground, must answer these allegations instead of deflecting questions."

He said it is shameful that whenever an A leader leaves the party, the entire Kejriwal team claims they left under the pressure of the ED or due to greed and personal gain.

Sachdeva also claimed that the politics of Kejriwal's team is entirely based on character assassination and opportunism.

It is disgraceful that leaders like Gahlot or Rajkumar Anand, once hailed as Kejriwal's trusted allies, are now being labelled by team Kejriwal as those who left due to the fear of the ED, maligning their character and portraying them as weak, the BJP leader added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.