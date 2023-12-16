close_game
News / India News / AAP assigns big responsibility to Raghav Chadha in Rajya Sabha

AAP assigns big responsibility to Raghav Chadha in Rajya Sabha

PTI |
Dec 16, 2023 04:30 PM IST

Sources in the Rajya Sabha secretariat confirmed that a letter has been received from the AAP regarding appointing Chadha as its floor leader.

The Aam Aadmi Party has appointed its MP Raghav Chadha as the leader of the party in Rajya Sabha in place of Sanjay Singh, sources said.

AAP leader Raghav Chadha. ((HT))
In a letter to the Rajya Sabha Chairman, the AAP party leadership has said that in the absence of Sanjay Singh, who has "health issues", Raghav Chadha will henceforth be the party's leader in the upper house.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh is currently behind bars in the Delhi liquor policy case.

The letter is with the RS Secretary General for implementation.

Chadha is one of the youngest members of Rajya Sabha. The AAP has a total of 10 MPs in the Upper House currently.

The AAP has the fourth largest strength in Rajya Sabha after the BJP, the Congress and the TMC.

