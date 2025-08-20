Search
Wed, Aug 20, 2025
No place for violence: AAP's Atishi condemns 'attack' on CM Rekha Gupta

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Aug 20, 2025 10:11 am IST

AAP leader Atishi condemned the alleged attack on Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, saying there no was no place for violence in a democracy.

Former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Atishi on Wednesday condemned the alleged attack on her successor Rekha Gupta during a 'Jan Sunvai' event this morning.

AAP leader Atishi condemned the alleged attack on CM Rekha Gupta (R).(ANI/PTI)
Reacting to reports of the purported attack, Atishi took to X and said there was "no place for violence" in a democracy. "The attack on Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is highly condemnable. In a democracy, there is a place for disagreement and protest, but there is no place for violence," Atishi wrote, adding she hopes Gupta is in a safe condition.

The BJP has claimed an attack on the Delhi chief minister during a 'Jan Sunwai' programme at her official residence in Civil Lines.

According to people in the CM's office, she was attacked by a man in his thirties. However, the man has reportedly identified himself as a 41-year-old during questioning, but the information is being verified.

He approached the CM with a piece of paper during the public hearing, then raised his voice at her, used expletives, and then allegedly slapped her.

The attacker was overpowered by the security staff present at the event, and has been detained.

Apart from Atishi, Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav also reacted to the attack, calling it unfortunate, but also saying the incident “exposes” the state of women's safety.

"CM leads the entire Delhi, and I think that the more such incidents are condemned, the less it is. But this incident also exposes women's safety. If the CM of Delhi is not safe, how can a common man or common woman be safe?" he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

