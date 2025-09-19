EC responds after AAP claims vote theft in Kejriwal's seat: 'Sent reply on...'

The Election Commission on Friday reacted after the Aam Aadmi Party alleged vote deletions in the New Delhi assembly seat when it was held by former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said there was no response to the concerns from the poll panel. Earlier today, AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj held a press conference alleging vote deletions took place before the 2025 Assembly elections. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj made allegations of vote theft in the New Delhi Assembly seat.(PTI)

The leader also claimed that then CM Atishi wrote to then Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar about the alleged vote theft in January but "nothing happened".

Reacting to Bharadwaj's claims, the ECI said it had sent a reply of 76 pages consisting of seven annexures to Atishi on January 13, days after she raised the concerns.

The Election Commission released a copy of its January 13 response on the matter, noting that Atishi had raised concerns about a sudden spike in voter addition and deletion applications through two letters dated January 5 and 8.

At the same time, the letter, addressed to Atishi, also said the issue was duly examined and pointed out that AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann, and Sanjay Singh had also met its officials in person to convey their grievances.

"The Commission firmly believes that the inclusive, healthy, pure and transparently prepared electoral roll is the foundation of free, fair and credible election," a part of the ECI's earlier response to Atishi read.

The Election Commission’s latest response came just hours after Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed that AAP had flagged the issue of voter deletions with the poll panel and filed an RTI last month seeking details of the investigation. According to Bharadwaj, the EC, in its reply, stated that the action taken in the matter could not be made public.

"A total of 2,776 applications were filed, and after that, on December 16, 234 applications, on December 17, 298 applications, on December 24, 1,103 applications, on December 25, 982 applications, and on December 26, 989 applications were filed for vote deletions. In this way, on December 19 also, 500, 700, even 1,000 applications were submitted. This shows that every single day, applications for deleting votes were being filed only within the New Delhi Assembly constituency," Bharadwaj was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The AAP leader’s latest allegation came a day after he claimed that 42,000 voter names had been deleted from the New Delhi constituency ahead of the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections. "I want to tell the people of the country that the very thing (Rahul) Gandhi said on September 18, 2025 was already said, with evidence, by Kejriwal on December 29, 2024 -- nine months ago, two months before the Delhi elections,” Bharadwaj said on Thursday.

Bharadwaj's remarks followed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's fresh allegations of vote theft against the Election Commission. He had named two seats - Aland constituency of Karnataka and Rajura constituency of Maharashtra, alleging voter fraud.