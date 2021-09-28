AAP, Congress pay tribute to Bhagat Singh on his 114 birth anniversary

Legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh’s 114th birth anniversary was celebrated by the Aam Aadmi Party on Monday and the Congress party will hold programmes on Tuesday to pay tribute to Singh.

“On the occasion of the birth anniversary of great freedom fighter Shaheed Bhagat Singh Ji, a program will be organized at the National Students Union of Indian (NSUI) headquarters to pay tribute to his sacrifices for the country’s freedom. The Congress programme is called “Ek sham Shaheed Bhagat Singh ji ke naam,” which means it will be an evening dedicated to martyr Bhagat Singh .

Delhi chief minister and the national convenor of AAP, Arvind Kejriwal on Monday paid floral tributes to Bhagat Singh at the Delhi Assembly, an official statement said.

Kejriwal said the Delhi government will continue to uphold Bhagat Singh’s values.The chief minister also paid floral tributes to freedom fighters Sukhdev and Rajguru at the Delhi Assembly.

“Bhagat Singh ji committed the supreme sacrifice of his life to bring freedom to this country. The Delhi government will always follow the path he left for us to follow. We are making sure we follow his values in our governance and administration,” he said in the statement.

The Delhi Assembly also paid tribute to Vithalbhai Jhaverbhai Patel, the first elected Indian speaker of the Central Legislative Assembly.

Along with the chief minister, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, assembly speaker Ram Niwas Goel and deputy speaker Kumari Rakhi Birla were also present on the occasion.