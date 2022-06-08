AAP dissolves Gujarat state unit to form new committees ahead of assembly polls

AHMEDABAD: Two days after Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal held a Tiranga Yatra in Gujarat, the party today dissolved all the state committees and frontal committees, except for the post of state president, keeping an eye on a major overhaul in the state unit ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

AAP Gujarat state president, Gopal Italia announced the party’s decision in this regard at a press conference in Ahmedabad and said that soon a bigger and new structure will be put in place keeping an eye on the upcoming Gujarat state assembly elections, likely to be held in December this year.

He thanked all the outgoing officials of the state executive and other committees and said that the new structure will be formed to put in full efforts to win the upcoming state elections.

“We visited the 182 assembly constituencies during the recently concluded Parivartan Yatra and we believe that the soon to be announced new structure will be much bigger and will instill new life in the party activities in the state. With this decision we are looking for a bigger win,” said Italia.

There were about 100 members in the state executive and hundreds of other members in frontal organisations like media cell, legal committee, women’s cell, farmers wing, SC/ST cell and OBC cell, among others. Apart from the state executive, district and taluka committees have also been dissolved.

People familiar with the matter said that the process of identifying new talent and faces has been going on for the past three months after AAP Rajya Sabha MP Dr Sandeep Pathak took charge as the party’s state in-charge.

Kejriwal during his recent visit to Mehsana gave the green signal for the overhaul in the Gujarat unit, people familiar with the matter said.