PTI |
Jan 22, 2025 03:17 PM IST

AAP govt committed a scam of ₹382 crore in healthcare sector in Delhi: Cong leader Ajay Maken

New Delhi, Congress leader Ajay Maken on Wednesday alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party government committed a corruption of 382 crore in the healthcare sector.

During a press conference here, Maken said that they used to make allegations against the Congress government on the basis of CAG reports. At present, 14 CAG reports are showing serious corruption charges against the A government.

Citing a CAG report, Maken claimed that he found that there was a scam of 382 crore against former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

A claimed that they would complete their work before time and also save money. But the CAG report states that only three new hospitals were built in the past 10 years, Maken said.

All three hospitals started during the time of the Congress government. The delay of Indira Gandhi Hospital was five years, Burari Hospital was delayed by six years and Maulana Azad Dental Hospital was delayed by three years.

"Apart from this, there was a total of 314 crore extra spent on Indira Gandhi over the tender amount. An amount of 41 crore extra was spent on Burari Hospital and 26 crore on the Maulana Azad Dental Hospital. A total of 382.52 crore was spent extra from the tendered amount. I am not saying this, the CAG report is saying this," Maken said.

"I am directly accusing Kejriwal and his government that this is the biggest reason for stopping the CAG report," he further stated.

According to the CAG, a total of 15 plots were acquired by the Delhi government between 2007 and 2015 and the work has not started at any of those places. From 2016-17 to 2021-22, 2,623 crore lapsed out of the money sanctioned for infrastructure projects, Maken added.

This comes ahead of Delhi Assembly polls on February 5 and the results will be declared on February 8.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
