AAP hails Arvind Kejriwal’s interim bail as victory of truth

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday hailed the Supreme Court order for interim bail to chief minister Arvind Kejriwal as the “victory of truth” and said the campaign to save democracy will now become stronger. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)

“Truth has triumphed with the interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal. A ray of hope has awakened among the people. The campaign to save democracy will become even stronger with Arvind Kejriwal getting interim bail,” said AAP’s Delhi convenor Gopal Rai

Kejriwal was granted interim bail days before Lok Sabha polling in Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana. AAP is contesting all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab, four of the seven in Delhi, and one of the 10 in Haryana in alliance with the Congress.

Delhi minister Atishi said whenever democracy has been threatened, the Supreme Court has come forward to protect it. “This country is under a dictatorship and a government that is trying to end democracy. The fight against this government continues. This is the last chance. We must save the country with the power of our vote.”

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said the entire machinery of the central government wanted to keep a chief minister in jail. “But interim bail within 40 days! This is a big miracle. It is a sign from God. It is Lord Hanuman’s blessing. It has a big purpose. In a few days, we will see major changes in the country..,” Bharadwaj said.

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 in connection with alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped 2021-22 Delhi excise policy.

Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party chief Virendra Sachdeva said criminals come out on parole but that does not mean they have been acquitted. “Kejriwal has been given interim bail. We respect the order of the court. But AAP leaders are trying to project the interim bail as if Kejriwal has received a clean chit. The liquor scam worth crores of rupees has taken place and Kejriwal is the key conspirator behind the scam. The case is still going on.”