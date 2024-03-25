AAP launches social media ‘DP campaign’ over Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday launched a social media "DP (display picture) campaign over the arrest of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case. Delhi Education Minister Atishi along with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporters, take out a candlelight march against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

According to Delhi minister and AAP leader Atishi, all party leaders and volunteers have changed their profile picture on X (formerly known as Twitter), Facebook, WhatsApp, and other social media accounts with the one displaying Kejriwal behind bars. The picture also has the text ‘Modi Ka Sabse Bada Dar Kejriwal (Modi's biggest fear is Kejriwal)’ written on it.

“To spread Arvind Kejriwal's message to every household, today AAP has launched a 'DP campaign' across the country on social media. Starting at 3 pm, all AAP leaders and party workers are changing their DPs,” Atishi said while addressing the media.

Atishi also urged people to join the campaign and change their social media account picture to “save the constitution and democracy” in the country.

Atishi said Kejriwal is the only leader in the country who can challenge PM Modi. "So he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate without any evidence just after the announcement of Lok Sabha polls. BJP has framed Kejriwal in a fake case and used the ED to put him behind bars. Why is he (Arvind Kejriwal) incarcerated as soon as the election is announced?” the minister said.

The Enforcement Directorate arrested Kejriwal on March 21 after his name was mentioned multiple times in the chargesheets relating to the excise policy case. The ED had summoned him nine times in the case, but he did not depose before the probe agency.

According to the chargesheet, all the accused in the excise policy case were allegedly in touch with the Delhi CM to formulate the excise policy that resulted in undue benefits to them in return for which they paid kickbacks to the party.

The AAP leaders on Monday also decided to not celebrate the Holi festival as a mark of protest against their convenor's arrest. “Holi is not just a festival, but a symbol of the victory of good over evil, a symbol of justice over cruelty. Today, every leader of Aam Aadmi Party is fighting this evil, cruelty and injustice day and night. This year, Aam Aadmi Party has resolved that we will not play with colours, we will not celebrate Holi,” Atishi wrote on X.