High security in Delhi as AAP plans protests against Arvind Kejriwal's arrest

The Delhi Police has beefed up security in the national capital ahead of the planned protest announced by the Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday. Heavy deployment of police personnel and multi-layer barricading have already been put in place on roads leading to the BJP headquarters, ITO, and in front of the ED office, where AAP members are expected to gather to protest against the arrest of chief minister Kejriwal. Paramilitary personnel have also been stationed to ensure law and order. Police officers outside Shaheedi Park in New Delhi on Saturday.

“We got information that workers and leaders of AAP will hold protest. To ensure law and order situation, we have stepped up security in the national capital. We will ensure deployment of paramilitary forces along with Delhi Police personnel,” PTI quoted a police officer.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

"Senior officers will continue to monitor the entire situation in their districts. Directions have been issued to the SHOs to keep a strict vigil in their area and to inform their senior officers immediately, if they get to know about any protest," the police officer said.

READ | BJP slams Arvind Kejriwal, AAP: 'Gangs run from jail, not government’

The Aam Aadmi Party leaders decided to take out protests in the national capital against the arrest of party supremo and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is currently in ED custody till March 28. The AAP has announced plans to organise a candlelight march and effigy-burning event throughout Delhi on Sunday.

Delhi minister Gopal Rai said all party MLAs, and office-bearers will gather at Shaheedi Park to protest against the BJP. “I appeal to the countrymen to protest outside BJP offices across the country against this dictatorship. We will gather at the AAP office [in Delhi] at 10 am on Friday and then protest outside the BJP headquarters,” he said.

AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak said the fight was no longer between the BJP and the AAP. “This is a fight between the country’s people and the BJP...and of those who want clean politics in the country.”

(With PTI inputs)