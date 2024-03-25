‘Koi Khele Jail Mein’: BJP's Manoj Tiwari mocks Arvind Kejriwal over arrest amid AAP's ‘No Holi’ vow

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Manoj Tiwari took a veiled dig at Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is in Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody after being arrested in the excise policy case.



“Koi khele rail mein, koi khele jail mein,” ANI quoted Tiwari as singing, referring to the Aam Aadmi Party convenor's arrest. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and Delhi minister Atishi.

The Aam Aadmi Party continued its protest against the leader's arrest, even announcing that the party will not play with colours and celebrate Holi.



"Holi is not just a festival, but a symbol of the victory of good over evil, a symbol of justice over cruelty. Today, every leader of Aam Aadmi Party is fighting this evil, cruelty and injustice day and night. This year, Aam Aadmi Party has resolved that we will not play with colours, we will not celebrate Holi," Delhi minister Atishi posted on X.



In a veiled attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the minister posted," Because the cruel dictator has put the beloved Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of Delhi in jail. Today, they have left no stone unturned in their efforts to eliminate democracy from the country."



“I appeal to all of you on this Holi; Come join us in this fight against cruelty and evil. This is not just a fight for AAP, but for the entire Delhi and the country to save democracy,” she added.

Kejriwal, 55, is the third high-profile AAP leader after Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh to be arrested in the case. The opposition INDIA bloc, of which AAP is a member, has announced a mega protest rally on March 31.



"We will hold a 'maha rally' at Ramlila Maidan on March 31 against what is happening in the country. The top leadership of the INDIA bloc will participate in the event," Delhi minister Gopal Rai said at a press conference on Sunday.