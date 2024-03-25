 ‘Koi Khele Jail Mein’: BJP's Manoj Tiwari mocks Arvind Kejriwal over arrest amid AAP's ‘No Holi’ vow | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

‘Koi Khele Jail Mein’: BJP's Manoj Tiwari mocks Arvind Kejriwal over arrest amid AAP's ‘No Holi’ vow

ByHT News Desk
Mar 25, 2024 03:11 PM IST

Arvind Kejriwal is in ED custody after being arrested by the central agency in the Delhi excise policy case.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Manoj Tiwari took a veiled dig at Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is in Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody after being arrested in the excise policy case.

“Koi khele rail mein, koi khele jail mein,” ANI quoted Tiwari as singing, referring to the Aam Aadmi Party convenor's arrest.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and Delhi minister Atishi.
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and Delhi minister Atishi.

The Aam Aadmi Party continued its protest against the leader's arrest, even announcing that the party will not play with colours and celebrate Holi.

ALSO READ: Delhi AAP decides to relaunch its ‘Main bhi Kejriwal’ campaign

"Holi is not just a festival, but a symbol of the victory of good over evil, a symbol of justice over cruelty. Today, every leader of Aam Aadmi Party is fighting this evil, cruelty and injustice day and night. This year, Aam Aadmi Party has resolved that we will not play with colours, we will not celebrate Holi," Delhi minister Atishi posted on X.

ALSO READ: Kejriwal issues first govt order from ED custody, BJP dismisses ‘gimmick’

In a veiled attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the minister posted," Because the cruel dictator has put the beloved Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of Delhi in jail. Today, they have left no stone unturned in their efforts to eliminate democracy from the country."

“I appeal to all of you on this Holi; Come join us in this fight against cruelty and evil. This is not just a fight for AAP, but for the entire Delhi and the country to save democracy,” she added.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Kejriwal, 55, is the third high-profile AAP leader after Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh to be arrested in the case. The opposition INDIA bloc, of which AAP is a member, has announced a mega protest rally on March 31.

"We will hold a 'maha rally' at Ramlila Maidan on March 31 against what is happening in the country. The top leadership of the INDIA bloc will participate in the event," Delhi minister Gopal Rai said at a press conference on Sunday.

Unveiling Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Election 2024, Arvind Kejriwal Arrest Live Updates, Bihar Board 12th Result Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / ‘Koi Khele Jail Mein’: BJP's Manoj Tiwari mocks Arvind Kejriwal over arrest amid AAP's ‘No Holi’ vow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On