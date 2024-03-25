Kejriwal issues first govt order from ED custody, BJP dismisses ‘gimmick’

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday in connection with alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy 2021-22, has issued his first order after he was remanded to the federal agency’s custody, water minister Atishi said on Sunday. Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal in Rouse Avenue Court after his Enforcement Directorate (ED). (ANI)

According to Atishi, Kejriwal in a signed order directed her to address water- and sewage-related grievances from various parts of Delhi, and asked her to make arrangements for water supply for the upcoming summer season.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hit back, claiming that the order was only a gimmick to “stay in the news”.

Separately, ED officials said they have taken cognisance of Kejriwal’s order, with people aware of the matter stating that the federal agency will probe whether the directions are in line with a special court’s order issued to ED and Kejriwal during his custody period.

Kejriwal was arrested on Thursday night after he was questioned at his home by ED sleuths in connection with the excise policy, and on Friday was remanded to ED custody till March 28 for “detailed and sustained interrogation”. The Delhi high court on Saturday refused a request by Kejriwal’s lawyers to urgently hear an appeal against his arrest.

However, Atishi on Sunday announced that she has received an order from the chief minister to ensure that enough tankers are prepared for areas which face a water shortage.

“I got this order last night. This brought tears to my eyes. How can a person who has been arrested, think about the people of Delhi in such a difficult period? Arvind Kejriwal does not consider himself to be just the chief minister of Delhi but a family member of the 20 million Delhi residents. People are not just voters for him, he considers them to be a member of their family,” she said at a press conference.

“I wish to tell the BJP that they may have arrested Kejriwal, but the love he has for the people of Delhi will not be imprisoned,” she said, adding that Kejriwal also wrote that in case the need arises, the Delhi ministers should “seek help from the lieutenant governor. He will certainly help you”.

Responding to the development, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor accused the Aam Aadmi Party of gimmicks to stay in the news.

“Delhi residents know such melodramas will continue till May 25 (the day the Capital will vote in the Lok Sabha elections) but this will not affect the mindset of the people who have already decided to vote for the BJP. People stand with development represented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and reject the anarchic forces led by Arvind Kejriwal,” Kapoor said.

Meanwhile, BJP leader and North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari said the order may be fake. “The person in ED custody is an accused, and a script is being played out. The people of Delhi have not come out in support of the chief minister. If people want to know the real situation of Delhi, they should visit the lanes of jhuggies and colonies. Kejriwal came to know about these problems only after going inside jail after nine years? People of Delhi will not listen to this script,” he said.