Raghav Chadha undergoes vitrectomy in UK. What is it, why is it needed?

Aam Aadmi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha recently underwent vitrectomy, an emergency eye surgery, in the United Kingdom. AAP MP Raghav Chadha.(PTI)

Earlier this week, Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj addressed Chadha's absence during the crucial election period, saying that the AAP MP will join the party's Lok Sabha poll campaigning once he feels better. He said that Chadha had developed a serious eye ailment, which could have led to blindness.

"Raghav Chadha has undergone a major eye surgery in the UK. It is said that his condition was serious and there was a possibility of blindness. As soon as he gets better, he will come back to India and join us in the election campaigning," Bharadwaj said.

What is a vitrectomy?

A vitrectomy is an ocular procedure aimed at extracting vitreous humour from the eye and substituting it with an alternative solution.

The vitreous is a gel-like substance that fills the middle of the eye. Vitrectomy can be used to treat problems with the retina or macula.

When is a vitrectomy needed?

According to Johns Hopkins Medical Centre, the vitreous should normally be clear so that light can pass through the eye and reach the retina.

However, certain problems can cause blood and debris to block this light.

“Scar tissue in your vitreous can also displace or tear your retina. All of this can impair vision. Surgeons sometimes do vitrectomy for a detached retina. Removing the vitreous gives better access to your retina and decreases the tension on your retina,” it says.

What are the risks involved?

Several complications could arise during or after a vitrectomy. These, however, depend on the patient's age, medical conditions, and the specifics of the eye problem. Some risks of the procedure include:

Infection

Excess bleeding

High pressure in the eye

New retinal detachment caused by the surgery

Lens damage

Increased rate of cataract formation

Problems with eye movement after surgery

Change in refractive error

In some rare cases, chances are that the surgery might not successfully repair the original problem. In such a case, one might need a repeat surgery.