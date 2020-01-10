AAP protest against power tariff outside Punjab CM’s residence, police use water cannons

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 14:59 IST

The Chandigarh Police on Friday used water cannon against Aam Aadmi Party workers who are protesting against high power tariff.

The protest is taking place outside Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s residence. MP Bhagwant Mann is leading the protest, reports news agency ANI.