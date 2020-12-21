e-paper
Home / India News / AAP’s Raghav Chadha appointed as party’s co- incharge of Punjab unit ahead of polls

“Punjab is going through challenging times. Our focus will be on education and prosperity. It pains me to see how the youth of Punjab is spoiling its future by getting sucked into the vicious cycle of drugs and unemployment. Farmers have been facing severe problems as well. I take it as my personal responsibility to change these circumstances, and I am certain the AAP in Punjab will succeed in making the state green, happy and prosperous,” said Chadha

india Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 08:05 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
AAP leader Raghav Chadha.
AAP leader Raghav Chadha. (ANI file photo)
         

Aam Aadmi Party’s spokesperson and MLA of Delhi’s Rajendra Nagar Raghav Chadha was on Sunday appointed as the party’s co-incharge for the Punjab unit ahead of assembly polls in the state in 2022, the party said in a statement.

The AAP’s other co-incharge in Punjab is Delhi MLA Jarnail Singh. “Punjab is going through challenging times. Our focus will be on education and prosperity. It pains me to see how the youth of Punjab is spoiling its future by getting sucked into the vicious cycle of drugs and unemployment. Farmers have been facing severe problems as well. I take it as my personal responsibility to change these circumstances, and I am certain the AAP in Punjab will succeed in making the state green, happy and prosperous,” said Chadha.

