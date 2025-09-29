Search
Mon, Sept 29, 2025
AAP slams BJP over India-Pak cricket ties, demands Asia Cup match revenue for Pahalgam victims

PTI
Published on: Sept 29, 2025 09:45 pm IST

Suarabh Bharadwaj claimed the broadcasting and ad revenue from India-Pakistan Asia Cup final in Dubai on Sunday was estimated at around ₹690 crore

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) raised questions on Monday over the political messaging surrounding India's Asia Cup final against Pakistan and suggested that the revenue generated from the cricket match could be used to support the families of the Pahalgam terror attack victims.

While the AAP, led in Delhi by Saurabh Bharadwaj, has focused on potential support for the victims' families, the Congress has criticised PM Modi for comparing a cricket match to a military operation.(PTI)
No official response was available from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

AAP's Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj shared video footage showing the Indian cricket team captain shaking hands with his Pakistani counterpart after stepping down from the stage after the Asia Cup final, in contrast to claims circulating online that no such interaction took place.

In a statement issued by the AAP, Bharadwaj claimed that the broadcasting and advertisement revenue from the India-Pakistan Asia Cup final in Dubai on Sunday was estimated at around 690 crore.

He said if this amount is allocated to the families of the 26 victims of the Pahalgam attack, each family could potentially receive anywhere between 19 and 25 crore.

During an interaction with the media, Bharadwaj said the videos allow the public to see the sequence of events before and after the post-match press-conference, adding that such transparency helps in understanding what actually happened.

Opposition parties have targeted the BJP-led Centre over India's participation in the Asia Cup and playing cricket with Pakistan after the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

While the AAP has focused on potential support for the victims' families, the Congress has criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for comparing a cricket match to a military operation.

India secured its ninth Asia Cup title, defeating Pakistan by five wickets, in a thrilling final in Dubai on Sunday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
