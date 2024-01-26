 AAP to contest Haryana elections alone, says state unit chief Sushil Gupta | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / AAP to contest Haryana elections alone, says state unit chief Sushil Gupta

ByHT News Desk
Jan 26, 2024 11:12 PM IST

The assembly elections in Haryana are due later this year.

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sushil Gupta on Friday announced that the party will contest all 90 seats in the Haryana Assembly elections. He said the party's state unit is mulling the same for the Lok Sabha polls.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File Photo)

According to Gupta, they have communicated their stance on the upcoming general elections to the national leadership of the party.

“We will contest alone on all 90 assembly seats in Haryana. Regarding the Lok Sabha, we have communicated our stance to the national leadership of our party that we are strong and we can contest the elections in alliance also and independently as well. The final decision will be taken by the party leadership,” Gupta told news agency ANI.

The assembly elections are due in Haryana later this year.

Since 2014, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been in power in the state with Manohar Lal Khattar at the helm. In the 2019 Haryana assembly elections, the AAP contested on 46 seats alone and got less than one percent of votes in the constituencies it had contested. The BJP had swept the state with a vote share of 58 percent.

Subsequently, during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, AAP contested the elections in alliance with Dushyant Chautala’s Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) on three seats in Haryana - Ambala, Karnal, and Faridabad. The party managed to bag about 45,400 votes in the three constituencies - 0.9 percent of votes in Ambala, 1.7 percent votes in Karnal, and 0.84 percent votes in Faridabad.

Meanwhile, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party has been witnessing some high-profile exits from the party in the state. Recently, the party's key member Ashok Tanwar quit the party and joined the BJP.

