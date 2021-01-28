AAP to contest polls in 6 states, including Himachal Pradesh, UP, Gujarat
In the next two years, the Aam Aadmi Party will contest elections in six states, including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday.
This comes as the party has been aiming at increasing its footprints at the national level after securing its position in Delhi. The party is also in the process of giving state-wise responsibilities to AAP leaders. Raghav Chaddha has been given the charge of Punjab and Atishi will take of the party's expansion in Gujarat. Delhi MLA Dinesh Mohania is in charge of Uttarakhand. All these states are scheduled to go to elections in 2022.
“People across the country are talking about the good governance of the AAP in Delhi. Everywhere in the country, people want power and water subsidies and welfare schemes like Delhi. We need to bridge the gaps. For that, we need to build up a strong organisation… In the next two years, our party will contest elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat… People are ready and now we just have to reach out to them,” Kejriwal said at the national council meeting of the party held at Kapashera.
The Aam Aadmi Party, set up in 2012, has made small gains in Goa and Kashmir local elections as AAP candidate Hanzel Fernandes won a panchayat election seat in Goa. AAP leader Mehraj Malik won the DDC polls from Kahara constituency in Doda, though he contested as an Independent candidate.
