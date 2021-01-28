IND USA
AAP to contest polls in 6 states, including Himachal Pradesh, UP, Gujarat

In December, Kejriwal had announced that the party would contest in UP Assembly election in 2022.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 12:13 PM IST

In the next two years, the Aam Aadmi Party will contest elections in six states, including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday.

This comes as the party has been aiming at increasing its footprints at the national level after securing its position in Delhi. The party is also in the process of giving state-wise responsibilities to AAP leaders. Raghav Chaddha has been given the charge of Punjab and Atishi will take of the party's expansion in Gujarat. Delhi MLA Dinesh Mohania is in charge of Uttarakhand. All these states are scheduled to go to elections in 2022.


“People across the country are talking about the good governance of the AAP in Delhi. Everywhere in the country, people want power and water subsidies and welfare schemes like Delhi. We need to bridge the gaps. For that, we need to build up a strong organisation… In the next two years, our party will contest elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat… People are ready and now we just have to reach out to them,” Kejriwal said at the national council meeting of the party held at Kapashera.

The Aam Aadmi Party, set up in 2012, has made small gains in Goa and Kashmir local elections as AAP candidate Hanzel Fernandes won a panchayat election seat in Goa. AAP leader Mehraj Malik won the DDC polls from Kahara constituency in Doda, though he contested as an Independent candidate.

india news

AAP to contest elections in 6 states, says Arvind Kejriwal

By Abhishek Dey
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 12:04 PM IST
In the next two years, the party will contest elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, said the party national convener
india news

Bilaspur airport in Chhattisgarh upgraded, now 72-seater aircrafts can land

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Raipur
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:54 AM IST
  • The Chhattisgarh government claimed it took the initiative taking the sentiments of Bilaspur residents into account and got the approval for the airport's up-gradation from the civil aviation department.
india news

India's Covid-19 recovery rate hits nearly 97%: Govt

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:33 AM IST
  • India's present active caseload now composes of just 1.62% of India's total positive cases.
india news

Maharashtra: Thane records 260 fresh Covid-19 cases, two more fatalities

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:08 AM IST
The Covid-19 count in Thane district of Maharashtra reached 2,52,723 with 260 new cases, while two more fatalities pushed the death toll to 6,140, an official said on Thursday.
india news

Farm stir: Jan 26 violence a conspiracy, says SAD; demands international inquiry

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:11 AM IST
The protesting farmers earlier said that ‘anti-social’ elements had orchestrated the violence in Delhi in order to hijack their peaceful protests against the three farm laws- which were passed by Parliament in September.
india news

SC asks Centre to fix timeline for judicial appointments: All you need to know

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:07 AM IST
The court said there were 189 proposals regarding appointments pending with the government as on December 31
india news

Cold wave keeps grip on Kashmir; Srinagar records -5.6°C

By Mir Ehsan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:04 AM IST
The India Meteorological Department has predicted another spell of snowfall in Kashmir in the first week of Febuary
india news

Delhi Police notices sent to 20 farm leaders, reply sought within 3 days

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 12:01 PM IST
Earlier on Wednesday, deputy commissioner of police Chinmoy Biswal had sent a notice to Sanyukt Kisan Morcha Darshan Pal asking him why action should not be taken against him and his allies
india news

'Proud of their courage': Amit Shah visits cops injured in R-day violence

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 12:28 PM IST
Delhi Police claimed to have handled the sudden violence with restraint averting a major law and order situation in the Capital on Republic Day.
india news

Conmen defrauding people through online dating apps, warns Interpol

By Neeraj Chauhan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 10:27 AM IST
The CBI, which is the nodal agency of Interpol in India, will alert the states about Interpol’s Purple Notice for awareness about the online dating scam
india news

70% of India's Covid-19 cases from Maharashtra, Kerala: Harsh Vardhan

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 10:45 AM IST
  • Harsh Vardhan said that 147 districts in the nation have not seen a case of Covid-19 in last 7 days.
india news

Odisha couple forced to perform symbolic last rites of son with rare disorder

By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 10:15 AM IST
The boy suffers from giant congenital melanocytic nevi that caused hairy growth on his face, chest and right hand
india news

India reports 11,666 new cases in 24 hours, active cases below 1.74 lakh

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 10:19 AM IST
147 districts in the country reported no new Covid-19 case in the last seven days.
india news

Farmers' protest: NH-24, route connecting Delhi with Ghaziabad opened

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 10:46 AM IST
  • Announcing the decision to end the protest, BKU (Bhanu) president Thakur Bhanu Pratap Singh told reporters that he was deeply pained by whatever happened during the tractor rally in Delhi on Republic Day.
