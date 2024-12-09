AAP's Dilip Pandey on speculations of rift with Arvind Kejriwal: ‘Not going anywhere’

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Dilip Pandey on Monday rejected speculation that he was upset with the party over denial of ticket for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. He has said that he was not going anywhere. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Dilip Pandey casts his vote for the MCD Mayor elections, at Civic Centre in New Delhi.(ANI)

The AAP's chief whip in the assembly said he decided to speak up as assumptions could be made based on his silence, in a letter shared through his X account.

“Yesterday I saw that suddenly a campaign has started in which directly or indirectly an attempt is being made to give the message that I am full of dissatisfaction and anger towards the party or my leader Arvind ji.”

"On reading this, I laughed at first and felt like ignoring it. But many assumptions can be made about my silence, so I have to write this...," Pandey said in his letter in Hindi.

"I am not going anywhere," he said, adding that he started as a common AAP worker and went to jail for the party before entering the assembly.

The AAP released its second list of 20 candidates for the Delhi polls on Monday, dropping 18 sitting MLAs, including Pandey, PTI reported.

The development came days after the Timarpur MLA hinted on Friday that he might be denied a ticket for the polls set to be held in February next year, in another post on X. Pandey had said that it was time for him to do something else for the party after his stint in the assembly.

The party has fielded Surendra Pal Singh Bittu, who recently quit the BJP, from Timarpur.

Manish Sisodia speaks up

AAP leader Manish Sisodia and other senior members of the party reposted Pandey's letter on X.

"The relationship between Arvind Kejriwal and his team is beyond the position, money and prestige of traditional politics. Those whose politics is limited to all this can never understand that fact," the former deputy chief minister said.

The elections are due in February in the national capital and AAP will be looking to secure a third term. In the 2015 and 2020 elections, the AAP won 67 and 62 seats in the 70-member Delhi Assembly respectively.